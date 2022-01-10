Contests
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrea Medina
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother and her two daughters were killed in a Northern Kentucky stabbing late Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

The mother and two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased individuals from inside of the apartment as 31-year-old Monique Pena and her two children, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena.

Nikki was a sixth-grade student at Gray Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. The Boone County Schools District said counselors are available for students in need of support.

“It’s incredibly tragic in any situation where there’s a loss of life, but when you have a three-year-old and a 12-year-old who were a part of a gruesome death, that is something that you never forget,” Lt. Ridgell said.

Matthew Farrell, 36, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Farrell sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and upper body. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Farrell was in a long-term relationship with Monique, according to Lt. Ridgell.

Farrell is the one who called 911 after the stabbing occurred, radio traffic indicates.

911 dispatch: “The caller’s advising that the female that stabbed him was inside the apartment. He said he was asleep and woke up being stabbed in the stomach.”

The stabbing was isolated to the residence, Ridgell confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

Lt. Ridgell said they will focus on the evidence to determine what happened Sunday inside the apartment.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the deceased in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

