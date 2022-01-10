Contests
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor

By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Ind. (WXIX) - The man in charge of a motocross company based in southeast Indiana was arrested on child rape charges last month in Tennessee, and investigators think there could victims in the Tri-State.

Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, is charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related counts, according to a district attorney in Tennessee.

Meyung worked for the Indiana-based company, Live Your Dreams MX, which took him across the country to build motocross tracks and teach kids about the sport, the district attorney said.

The district attorney said the agencies investigating the case think there could be victims in nine other states.

Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky are among those states where investigators think more victims could be, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The 30-year-old ran races at Haspin Acres Off-Road and Motocross Park in Laurel as recently as last fall, the park confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

According to Haspin Acres Off-Road and Motocross Park’s Facebook page, Meyung was their MX Race Manager.

He put on around four or five races at the park in Laurel, officials with the park said.

The park announced they are suspending motocross races for next season.

When the news of Meyung’s arrest came out, prosecutors say others came forward about possible crimes he allegedly committed.

Meyung’s current charges involved three children in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Court documents accuse him of locking two children inside a bus and sexually assaulting them.

Contact Homeland Security if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

