Police: Man arrested after walking around, under crime scene tape at shooting

Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he walked around and under two sets of crime scene tape at a shooting scene Sunday.
Ronald Patterson, 39, of Oakley, also ignored multiple verbal commands from District 3 police to stop, according to his criminal complaint.
District 3 police charged Patterson with misconduct at an emergency, a misdemeanor.
He was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 9 p.m. Sunday and held overnight without bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.
