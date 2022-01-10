Contests
Police: Man arrested after walking around, under crime scene tape at shooting

Ronald Patterson
Ronald Patterson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he walked around and under two sets of crime scene tape at a shooting scene Sunday.

Ronald Patterson, 39, of Oakley, also ignored multiple verbal commands from District 3 police to stop, according to his criminal complaint.

District 3 police charged Patterson with misconduct at an emergency, a misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 9 p.m. Sunday and held overnight without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

