Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Skies clear, temps drop

By Jeff Creighton
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies are clearing tonight behind a cold front that brought anywhere from 0.50″ of rain to our northern communities, to over 1 inch of rain across portions of northern Kentucky.

With the clear skies tonight, Monday morning will start off cold with temps in the mid to upper teens. Even with sunshine and high clouds, Monday afternoon high temps will only manage 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be much the same with a cold start and highs well below normal. Temperatures finally rebound to near normal by mid-week, but another weather system late-week will bring another round of chilly air by the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country
Casey Sams and Shakayla Sams
Cincinnati woman wavered on motherhood before baby son’s death: court docs
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Police identify victims in fatal Bond Hill double shooting
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs
SWAT standoff Friday night in Fort Mitchell
SWAT standoff at Fort Mitchell hotel ends peacefully

Latest News

Showers end, temperatures drop and winds stay strong
Showers end, temperatures drop and winds stay strong
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Scattered showers into overnight hours
Showers move in tonight