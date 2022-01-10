Skies clear, temps drop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies are clearing tonight behind a cold front that brought anywhere from 0.50″ of rain to our northern communities, to over 1 inch of rain across portions of northern Kentucky.

With the clear skies tonight, Monday morning will start off cold with temps in the mid to upper teens. Even with sunshine and high clouds, Monday afternoon high temps will only manage 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be much the same with a cold start and highs well below normal. Temperatures finally rebound to near normal by mid-week, but another weather system late-week will bring another round of chilly air by the weekend.

