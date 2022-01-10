Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death

LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Four months after a double shooting in Latonia left one man dead and a woman injured, the surviving victim is talking about what happened to her and her fiancé that day.

Police believe Keyshawn McCoy shot Alicia Haywood and killed Haywood’s fiancé, Michael Bishop, on Sept. 12.

“I hear a bang, like a loud noise, and I start walking toward the driveway, and that is when I see my nephew shooting Michael. I threw my hands up and like screamed ‘nephew no, please, stop,’” Haywood recalled. “Keyshawn had shot me in my left leg, and then he’d shot Michael in the back right shoulder and then shot me in my right leg.”

McCoy is now in jail facing charges of murder and assault, according to police.

Haywood said McCoy is her nephew and was someone she and Bishop had tried to help. She says they gave McCoy a place to stay at one point and attempted to guide him down a productive path.

“It’s crushing me, to be honest like that’s my nephew. I love this kid, and I never, never expected him to try and kill us,” Haywood said.

In the summer of 2021, Haywood said they were forced to make McCoy move out of their home.

“He started wanting to be a different kid and be in the streets, and he was posting stuff on social media having people show up at my house to fight him,” she said. “We had an argument two weeks prior over a cell phone we had took from him that we purchased for him.”

For Haywood, she is forever haunted by what happened the day of the shooting.

Losing her fiancé has been devastating. She described him as a painter who was a good partner and father.

Haywood and Bishop were getting ready to celebrate their 13th anniversary.

“You feel like your soul is gone. I just feel so empty, and my kids are so empty,” Haywood said.

Haywood has been in physical therapy to help her heal from her injuries. She expects she will have to have another surgery in March.

As for justice, Haywood said she wants to know why it happened.

“It was the worst thing I can ever witness. I can tell you that. I don’t know what was going through my head because I, like, I thought I was gonna die,” Haywood said. “I just don’t understand what we did to deserve this.”

Haywood, a mother of four, said she is now struggling to get back on her feet due to her injuries and fears they could lose their family home.

There is a GoFundMe page in place for Haywood. Search, “Helping a Single Mom after Tragedy!” on the site and look for the fundraiser created by Brittney Dunaway.

McCoy’s next court date is Jan. 24.

