Suspect in hot oil attack on woman, toddler returns to court

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of throwing hot cooking oil on his cousin, severely injuring her, and her 18-month-old son is set to return to court Monday.

Michael Maloney, 41, is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

A Butler County grand jury recently indicted him on two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary, all of which specify Maloney is a repeat violent offender.

Hamilton police say Maloney attacked his cousin, Jayla Witt, at her home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton back on Dec. 21.

Maloney is accused of breaking in around 7:50 a.m. and burning her with the hot oil.

Police say Witt called 911 and reported an intruder had poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping.

Maloney was arrested in Covington nine days later.

At last check, Witt is still in critical condition in the burn unit at a Dayton hospital.

Her family told FOX19 NOW her face is completely burned and it’s uncertain if she will ever see again.

Her toddler is OK, according to the family.

According to Witt’s father, she angered Maloney when she made him move out of her home, where he had been staying.

