Temps in the teens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to bundle up before you head out Monday morning.

Bitter cold is back for the start of the workweek.

Morning lows are expected to fall into the mid-to-upper teens by daybreak. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

Skies will be mostly sunny later, but the high temperature will struggle to reach the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

The low tonight will fall back into the low teens.

Tuesday will be much the same with a cold start and highs well below normal.

Temperatures will rebound to near normal by mid-week, but another weather system late-week will bring another round of chilly air by the weekend.

