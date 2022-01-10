UC Health hikes minimum wage to $15 per hour

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - UC Health, one of the largest employers in the Cincinnati region, will increase its minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour, the health system announced Monday.

The bump in wages will grant a pay increase to around 200 of the health organization’s more than 10,000 non-provider employees, according to a news release. The new pay minimum kicked in on Sunday, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

In a statement, Dr. Richard Lofgren, UC Health’s president and chief executive officer, said the increase is “one of many things we offer as a market leader in our total rewards and benefits package.”

“We know our employees have a choice about where they work – and we are committed to investing in and supporting each of our team members,” the statement read.

Citing the challenges of the pandemic over the past two years, Lofgren said UC Health hopes the wage increase “will help our employees and their families as they help care for our patients and our communities.”

In addition to the minimum wage hike, UC Health has also rolled out market pay adjustments and an incentive program for employees that includes a payout based on measures such as patient experience, quality care indicators, and employee engagement, the Enquirer said.

The pay increase comes as hospitals wrestle with overwhelmed staff amid the elongated COVID-19 pandemic, the Enquirer wrote. In December, Lofgren said surges in cases and hospitalizations caused the health system to make “real-time decisions” about whether hospitals can accommodate more procedures or not.

“This pandemic is actually overwhelming our health systems,” Lofgren said at the time.

