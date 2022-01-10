Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UC Health hikes minimum wage to $15 per hour

The new pay minimum kicked in on Sunday.
The new pay minimum kicked in on Sunday.(UC Health)
By Brooks Sutherland
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - UC Health, one of the largest employers in the Cincinnati region, will increase its minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour, the health system announced Monday.

The bump in wages will grant a pay increase to around 200 of the health organization’s more than 10,000 non-provider employees, according to a news release. The new pay minimum kicked in on Sunday, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

In a statement, Dr. Richard Lofgren, UC Health’s president and chief executive officer, said the increase is “one of many things we offer as a market leader in our total rewards and benefits package.”

“We know our employees have a choice about where they work – and we are committed to investing in and supporting each of our team members,” the statement read.

Citing the challenges of the pandemic over the past two years, Lofgren said UC Health hopes the wage increase “will help our employees and their families as they help care for our patients and our communities.”

In addition to the minimum wage hike, UC Health has also rolled out market pay adjustments and an incentive program for employees that includes a payout based on measures such as patient experience, quality care indicators, and employee engagement, the Enquirer said.

The pay increase comes as hospitals wrestle with overwhelmed staff amid the elongated COVID-19 pandemic, the Enquirer wrote. In December, Lofgren said surges in cases and hospitalizations caused the health system to make “real-time decisions” about whether hospitals can accommodate more procedures or not.

“This pandemic is actually overwhelming our health systems,” Lofgren said at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone...
Two children among victims in deadly NKY quadruple stabbing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Officers identify tourists killed in Bond Hill double shooting
A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Sunday.
Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

Latest News

Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Officers identify tourists killed in Bond Hill double shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death