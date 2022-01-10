Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown(SOURCE: US Marshal's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a current fugitive’s arrest.

Lenmuel Brown, 26, is wanted by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for charges of racketeering conspiracy, distribution of controlled substance and conspiracy with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl.

He is described as a black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

His last known address is listed as near the 500 block of S Seneca Avenue in Alliance.

Marshals said Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in reference to Brown is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
Kenneth Riley
Chase suspect found with stolen gun, bullet on front seat, court docs

Latest News

Nationwide blood shortage has American Red Cross pleading for blood donations
National blood crisis may put patients at risk, Red Cross says
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Chester over the weekend has died, a township...
Pedestrian struck in West Chester over weekend dies
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher invited by Detroit Lions to attend final game after viral TikTok video
Temperatures will remain colder than normal Tuesday for this time of year.
Another cold start, here’s next chance for snow
A precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted about 2 a.m. Tuesday for northern Kentucky...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in NKY after chemical plant fire