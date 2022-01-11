2 seriously injured in Corryville crash
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries in Corryville Monday night.
The crash happened around 8:12 p.m. in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Rd., police say.
There were two occupants of the car. Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No word on the cause of the crash. It’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
