2 seriously injured in Corryville crash

A serious crash in Corryville Monday night.
A serious crash in Corryville Monday night.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries in Corryville Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:12 p.m. in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Rd., police say.

There were two occupants of the car. Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No word on the cause of the crash. It’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

