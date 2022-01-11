Another cold start, here’s next chance for snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re back in the freezer Tuesday morning with colder than normal temperatures in the low teens.

The high later will reach 33 degrees under sunny skies. With the wind chill factored in, it will feel like the low 20s, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Marzullo is tracking the potential for snow in the Tri-State later this week.

Thursday afternoon could bring a mix of light rain and snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

This does not look like a traffic disruption, at least at this time, Marzullo says.

The best chance for snow appears to be Saturday.

A few flurries will move into the Tri-State in the morning and then snow becomes more likely by late morning through early afternoon, according to Marzullo.

Accumulating snow should end around the 4:30 p.m. kickoff time at Paul Brown Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals face the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round playoff game.

It’s too soon to determine how much snow could fall, Marzullo says.

Temperatures will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Light snow is expected to continue Sunday and into Monday.

