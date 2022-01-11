Contests
Brent Spence Bridge project funding included in Gov. Beshear’s state budget

A view of the Brent Spence Bridge from Covington. FOX19 file photo
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday he proposed $250 million in his state budget to be allocated for three infrastructure projects, including the Brent Spence Bridge.

The announcement of his state budget comes less than a week after his State of the Commonwealth address, where the governor talked about the bridge.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is as serious as it can be in building the Brent Spence companion bridge.

Construction on the companion bridge could begin as soon as 2023, the governor has said.

“I want to stick a shovel in the ground in 2023,” Gov. Beshear said Tuesday. “I intend to be governor at least one term after this, so I think we will be able to get the construction and completion of the Brent Spence Bridge done while I’m in office.”

Beshear said in August the project would not require tolls.

>> Beshear: Brent Spence announcement to come in 2023 <<

There has been outspoken criticism regarding the Brent Spence companion bridge.

Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer said those in favor of the project are “trying to pave their way out of congestion without addressing obvious bottlenecks and induced demand.”

The mayor worries the proposed design doesn’t address southbound congestion, as the interstate will remain four lanes past Kyles Lane.

“Congestion during the evening rush hour, already a problem, will become worse,” he said.

Covington also stands to suffer, Meyer argues, as diversion during construction of the companion bridge, which is estimated to last five years, could damage local businesses, residents, and neighborhoods.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

