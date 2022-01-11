Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season

Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point at night(Jordan Sternberg | Source: Cedar Fair)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to North America’s second-oldest amusement park will be a little more expensive for the upcoming 2022 season.

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price will now cost $85 when purchased at the park’s entrances in 2022; a $10 increase compared to last year’s price.

Related: Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022

Tickets are less expensive for parkgoers who purchase in advanced online.

The Cedar Point amusement park opens for the 2022 season on May 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
Kenneth Riley
Chase suspect found with stolen gun, bullet on front seat, court docs

Latest News

Guns generic
Two charged for illegally purchasing firearms
COVID-19 testing sign.
Find COVID-19 test site near you
Nationwide blood shortage has American Red Cross pleading for blood donations
National blood crisis may put patients at risk, Red Cross says
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Chester over the weekend has died, a township...
Pedestrian struck in West Chester over weekend dies
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher invited by Detroit Lions to attend final game after viral TikTok video