Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
The “code red” alert is for residents in a mile radius of the plant.
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents within a mile of a Covington chemical plant.
The plan, Silmar Chemicals, is on fire, according to Kenton County Dispatch.
It is located in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood.
A “code red” alert for residents in a mile radius of the plant went out shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to dispatch.
Residents are urged to shelter in place.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.