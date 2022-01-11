Contests
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire

The “code red” alert is for residents in a mile radius of the plant.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents within a mile of a Covington chemical plant.

The plan, Silmar Chemicals, is on fire, according to Kenton County Dispatch.

It is located in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood.

A “code red” alert for residents in a mile radius of the plant went out shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Residents are urged to shelter in place.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

