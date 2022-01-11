Cold overnight with snow on the way this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be cold and clear. Low 12.

Highs will be around freezing tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunshine. There is a chance for a light rain and snow mix Thursday afternoon. This does not look like a disruption at this time but we will monitor the latest models as we get closer.

Saturday morning we will see a few flurries move into the area. Snow then becomes likely through the morning and early afternoon. It looks like the accumulating snow will end around kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium which is set for 4:40pm Saturday. It is too soon to make a call for accumulation but we are keeping an eye on the latest models. Light snow continues Sunday and into Monday.

Overall the pattern we are in is closer to normal for this time of year with very little precipitation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.