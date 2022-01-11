Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cold overnight with snow on the way this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be cold and clear. Low 12.

Highs will be around freezing tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunshine. There is a chance for a light rain and snow mix Thursday afternoon. This does not look like a disruption at this time but we will monitor the latest models as we get closer.

Saturday morning we will see a few flurries move into the area. Snow then becomes likely through the morning and early afternoon. It looks like the accumulating snow will end around kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium which is set for 4:40pm Saturday. It is too soon to make a call for accumulation but we are keeping an eye on the latest models. Light snow continues Sunday and into Monday.

Overall the pattern we are in is closer to normal for this time of year with very little precipitation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Officers identify tourists killed in Bond Hill double shooting
A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Sunday.
Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

Latest News

Cold weather continues for another day
Cold tonight with snow this weekend
Snow moves in this weekend
Quiet but cold for now
Dry and cold weather again tomorrow
Frank Marzullo
Cold Air To Start The Work Week: Temps Upper 20′s