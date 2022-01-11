COVID-19 isolation guideline letters arriving late for some Butler County residents
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Butler is resulting in the Butler County General Health District not being able to get isolation guideline letters out in time, according to the health commissioner.
If you’re a Butler County resident who got an isolation letter late, you are not alone.
Because of the problem, Butler County is planning to change its policy and will now only send the mail to the most vulnerable in the community and families with school-age kids.
