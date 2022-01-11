Contests
COVID-19 isolation guideline letters arriving late for some Butler County residents

Butler County is planning to change its policy soon.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Butler is resulting in the Butler County General Health District not being able to get isolation guideline letters out in time, according to the health commissioner.

If you’re a Butler County resident who got an isolation letter late, you are not alone.

>> Ohio adopts reduced quarantine, isolation guidelines from CDC <<

Because of the problem, Butler County is planning to change its policy and will now only send the mail to the most vulnerable in the community and families with school-age kids.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

