CPS remote learning decision met with mixed reactions from parents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education vote to go fully remote for two weeks is being met with mixed reactions from the district’s parents.

Monday’s vote comes as CPS deals with ongoing staffing shortages due to illnesses spreading through the district.

Moving to remote learning as of Jan. 12 is the right decision, in the eyes of CPS parent Angie Wilson.

“I was thrilled. I think they [schools board] were brave,” explained Wilson. “They really stepped up to protect the community. These staffing shortages are no joke, and it’s a real issue.”

CPS is currently planning for students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

That date could change if staffing levels are not sufficient enough to reopen schools, the district says.

Wilson hopes the two weeks of remote learning will help with the staffing issues.

“These people are doing the best for our kids,” Wilson said. “If they’re saying we don’t have the resources to do that right now, just give us two weeks. I, by all means, want to give them those two weeks.”

CPS parents Erin Upp is concerned the board’s decision will put parents in a tough position.

“Parents are scrambling for childcare options,” explained Upp. “Parents are worried about their financial security, paying their bills for the next couple of weeks if they have to stay at home with their kids.”

Upp is also skeptical of the Jan. 24 return date for students.

“The only statement given is, ‘we will reassess staffing issues, and if staffing is sufficient, then we will return to the buildings.’ That’s not okay,” Upp said. “That’s no incentive that our kids will go back to the buildings.”

As for athletics and art programs, a CPS spokesperson said those will continue.

The district is also continuing its meal program for students.

