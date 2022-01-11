Contests
Dry and warmer weather Wednesday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be not as cold with lows only in the upper 20s. Tomorrow is mild and dry with highs in the mid 40s.

We will see the chance for light rain and snow Thursday in the evening hours. This is brief and will not accumulate. Friday will be dry with highs in the mid 30s.

The chance for snow Saturday is looking slim at this point. It looks like southwest of Cincinnati will have the best chance to see snow. It also appears to be light. The models have been inconsistent with this system so we will have to keep an eye on it as we get closer to Saturday. We do know it will be cold with a high near 30.

Sunday looks dry for most of the day with the chance for snow in the late evening hours. That ends quickly with slow clearing on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Cold tonight with snow this weekend