Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FC Cincinnati now in search for new team president after Berding promotion

Jeff Berding waves to City Council members after they passed the stadium deal at City Hall...
Jeff Berding waves to City Council members after they passed the stadium deal at City Hall Wednesday to clear the way for MLS bid. (Photo: The Enquirer/Meg Vogel)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is promoting Jeff Berding to Co-CEO, which leaves the role of Team President vacant for now, the club announced Tuesday.

Berding served as FC Team President since 2015 when he and Carl Lindner III founded the club.

Berding will serve as President of FC Cincinnati Holdings and join Linder as co-CEO, according to the club.

“As co-CEOs, Jeff and I will be better able to handle the expanded areas of enterprise work resulting from the growth of the Club,” said Lindner. “I do not feel the title of Team President for Jeff sufficiently addressed his leadership position, which the FC Cincinnati Holdings President/Team Co-CEO title more accurately provides and better defines his co-executive leadership of the enterprise with me.”

Sportsology’s Mike Forde will lead the process to find FC Cincinnati’s new Team President.

“The opportunity for a new president is being considered because the growth of the team’s enterprise work is substantial. We have a great staff at FCC, and I look forward to adding another key executive,” said Mr. Berding.

FC Cincinnati has been busy the past few months with bringing in Chris Albright as the club’s new General Manager and as Pat Noonan as Head Coach.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the second quarter during a...
Bengals activate 7 players from Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wild Card game
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the...
Bengals backups come up just short in loss to Cleveland
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs