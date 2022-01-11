FC Cincinnati now in search for new team president after Berding promotion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is promoting Jeff Berding to Co-CEO, which leaves the role of Team President vacant for now, the club announced Tuesday.

Berding served as FC Team President since 2015 when he and Carl Lindner III founded the club.

Berding will serve as President of FC Cincinnati Holdings and join Linder as co-CEO, according to the club.

“As co-CEOs, Jeff and I will be better able to handle the expanded areas of enterprise work resulting from the growth of the Club,” said Lindner. “I do not feel the title of Team President for Jeff sufficiently addressed his leadership position, which the FC Cincinnati Holdings President/Team Co-CEO title more accurately provides and better defines his co-executive leadership of the enterprise with me.”

Sportsology’s Mike Forde will lead the process to find FC Cincinnati’s new Team President.

“The opportunity for a new president is being considered because the growth of the team’s enterprise work is substantial. We have a great staff at FCC, and I look forward to adding another key executive,” said Mr. Berding.

FC Cincinnati has been busy the past few months with bringing in Chris Albright as the club’s new General Manager and as Pat Noonan as Head Coach.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.