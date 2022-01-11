Contests
Former Roger Bacon standout Kiner signs NIL deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Corey Kiner, now playing at LSU, won Ohio's Mr. Football in 2020.
Corey Kiner, now playing at LSU, won Ohio's Mr. Football in 2020.(Rebecca Warren | Rebecca Warren)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Roger Bacon football standout Corey Kiner has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports, according to Kiner’s Twitter.

Kiner, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2020, is coming off of his freshman season at LSU.

The standout running back from Cincinnati joins a list of college athletes to sign with Roc Nation Sports.

The Jay-Z founded agency “conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations, and brand strategy” for athletes, according to Roc Nation’s website.

The landmark NIL decision by the NCAA last year opened the door for college athletes to earn financial endorsements.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

