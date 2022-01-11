Former Roger Bacon standout Kiner signs NIL deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Roger Bacon football standout Corey Kiner has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports, according to Kiner’s Twitter.

Kiner, Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2020, is coming off of his freshman season at LSU.

The standout running back from Cincinnati joins a list of college athletes to sign with Roc Nation Sports.

The Jay-Z founded agency “conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations, and brand strategy” for athletes, according to Roc Nation’s website.

The landmark NIL decision by the NCAA last year opened the door for college athletes to earn financial endorsements.

