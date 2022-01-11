Fresh salad company opens Fountain Square location
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green District, a company specializing in fresh made-to-order salads, now has a location in Fountain Square.
Green District’s Fountain Square location is at 33 East 6th.
The Louisville-based company opened their new location as they look to expand nationally, according to the business.
Green District says they also signed leases to open additional locations in 2022 in Clifton and Blue Ash.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.