Fresh salad company opens Fountain Square location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green District, a company specializing in fresh made-to-order salads, now has a location in Fountain Square.

Green District’s Fountain Square location is at 33 East 6th.

So excited to welcome Green District to Downtown! Make sure you stop by and try their yummy salads and healthy menu! @CincyChamber pic.twitter.com/ROha26DfuG — Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (@KearneyForCincy) January 11, 2022

The Louisville-based company opened their new location as they look to expand nationally, according to the business.

Green District says they also signed leases to open additional locations in 2022 in Clifton and Blue Ash.

