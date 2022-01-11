Contests
Fresh salad company opens Fountain Square location

Popular Louisville-based chopped salad company, Green District is expanding into Ohio.
Popular Louisville-based chopped salad company, Green District is expanding into Ohio.(Green District)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green District, a company specializing in fresh made-to-order salads, now has a location in Fountain Square.

Green District’s Fountain Square location is at 33 East 6th.

The Louisville-based company opened their new location as they look to expand nationally, according to the business.

>> Green District menu <<

Green District says they also signed leases to open additional locations in 2022 in Clifton and Blue Ash.

