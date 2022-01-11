Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Impairment a factor in Cincinnati crash that seriously hurt driver, police say

Impairment is a factor in a crash that seriously hurt a driver in Mt. Auburn on Monday night,...
Impairment is a factor in a crash that seriously hurt a driver in Mt. Auburn on Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Impairment is a factor in a crash that seriously hurt a driver in Mt. Auburn on Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Road.

Emily Bowling, 35, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Sonic as it traveled west on William Howard Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit.

Her vehicle struck a utility pole, seriously injuring her.

She was not wearing her seatbelt, police wrote in a news release early Tuesday.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said Monday night, along with another person in the vehicle.

“Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. Excessive speed as a factor is yet to be determined,” the release states.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

A serious crash in Corryville Monday night.
A serious crash in Corryville Monday night.(Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
A man is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he walked around and under two sets of crime...
Police: Man arrested after walking around, under crime scene tape at shooting

Latest News

A precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted about 2 a.m. Tuesday for northern Kentucky...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in NKY after chemical plant fire
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire