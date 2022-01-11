Impairment a factor in Cincinnati crash that seriously hurt driver, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Impairment is a factor in a crash that seriously hurt a driver in Mt. Auburn on Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Road.

Emily Bowling, 35, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Sonic as it traveled west on William Howard Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit.

Her vehicle struck a utility pole, seriously injuring her.

She was not wearing her seatbelt, police wrote in a news release early Tuesday.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said Monday night, along with another person in the vehicle.

“Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. Excessive speed as a factor is yet to be determined,” the release states.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

A serious crash in Corryville Monday night. (Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

