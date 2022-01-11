Lebanon Junior High teacher invited by Detroit Lions to attend final game after viral TikTok video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lebanon Junior High Health Teacher Josh Chasteen was invited by the Detroit Lions to attend their final game after one of his videos on TikTok went viral.

Chasteen posted a video on his TikTok account @mr_chasteen101, saying, “I told my students I’ll cancel our last test if a pro sports team comments.”

The school said many pro teams commented along with lots of national brands. The Lions were the first professional team to comment on Chasteen’s post.

His post has received 11.8 million likes and 169,000 comments.

As promised, the final exam was canceled.

Chasteen was recognized on the field and was gifted a $1,000 Kroger gift card.

He said he began using TikTok after he realized he could use the platform to improve engagement in the classroom.

“I just started watching it and I was like, well, I think I can make some TikToks with these trends but put, like, a little teacher [or] school spin on it,” Chasteen said.

He adds he hopes teachers will continue finding unique ways to build personal relationships with students, whether on TikTok or not.

“We’re so proud of Mr. Chasteen’s ability to make connections with his students and for representing our hometown and school district with pride. Way to go,” Lebanon City Schools said on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.