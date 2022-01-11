Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lebanon Junior High teacher invited by Detroit Lions to attend final game after viral TikTok video

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lebanon Junior High Health Teacher Josh Chasteen was invited by the Detroit Lions to attend their final game after one of his videos on TikTok went viral.

Chasteen posted a video on his TikTok account @mr_chasteen101, saying, “I told my students I’ll cancel our last test if a pro sports team comments.”

The school said many pro teams commented along with lots of national brands. The Lions were the first professional team to comment on Chasteen’s post.

His post has received 11.8 million likes and 169,000 comments.

As promised, the final exam was canceled.

Chasteen was recognized on the field and was gifted a $1,000 Kroger gift card.

He said he began using TikTok after he realized he could use the platform to improve engagement in the classroom.

“I just started watching it and I was like, well, I think I can make some TikToks with these trends but put, like, a little teacher [or] school spin on it,” Chasteen said.

He adds he hopes teachers will continue finding unique ways to build personal relationships with students, whether on TikTok or not.

“We’re so proud of Mr. Chasteen’s ability to make connections with his students and for representing our hometown and school district with pride. Way to go,” Lebanon City Schools said on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
.
Covington residents urged to shelter in place due to chemical plant fire
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
Alicia Haywood survived the shooting that claimed the life of her fiancé, Michael Bishop, on...
Survivor of deadly NKY shooting slowly recovering, mourning fiancé's death
A man is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he walked around and under two sets of crime...
Police: Man arrested after walking around, under crime scene tape at shooting

Latest News

Temperatures will remain colder than normal Tuesday for this time of year.
Another cold start, here’s next chance for snow
A precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted about 2 a.m. Tuesday for northern Kentucky...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in NKY after chemical plant fire
Impairment is a factor in a crash that seriously hurt a driver in Mt. Auburn on Monday night,...
Impairment a factor in Cincinnati crash that seriously hurt driver, police say
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death