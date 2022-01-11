Contests
Man stabbed at Sharonville McDonald’s, police say

A suspect is under arrest.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized Tuesday night after a stabbing in a McDonald’s location.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of East Kemper Road for “trouble between two customers,” according to a statement from the Sharonville Police Department.

The officers found one victim, 44-year-old Cincinnati resident Muhammad Adams, stabbed twice.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue Subaru.

EMS transported Adams to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say he is in stable condition.

Sharonville police officers conducted an investigation which led them to the Homewood Studios Hotel on Chester Road searching for the suspect.

The officers found the suspect at the hotel and took him into custody without incident around 4 p.m.

The department has identified the suspect as 39-year-old Clinton Parker, of Fairfield.

Parker is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a charge of felonious assault.

Police are still seeking information in the case. Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact investigators at 513.563.1147.

