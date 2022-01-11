National blood crisis may put patients at risk, Red Cross says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Red Cross said they are facing a dangerously low blood supply. Their inventory is at crisis levels.

According to the Red Cross, doctors are being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

