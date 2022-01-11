Ohio National Guard brings 2 mass testing sites to Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio National Guard will be at two mass COVID testing sites in the Tri-State on Tuesday.

The drive-thru testing site locations are at the Mason Crossroads and Riverbend Music Center, according to a spokesperson for The Health Collaborative representing the major hospital systems in Greater Cincinnati.

The sites offer PCR tests only. Newport-based Ethnos Labs is conducting the tests.

National Guard members were at the Crossroads site testing on Monday.

The Riverbend site is scheduled to open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

You can schedule a testing appointment through Ethnos Labs’ website here.

One or two additional testing sites are expected to open in the Tri-State later this week.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, one in three COVID tests are coming back positive in the region.

Overcrowded hospitals are reportedly creating delays for Cincinnati firefighters.

