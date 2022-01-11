Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard brings 2 mass testing sites to Tri-State

(.)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio National Guard will be at two mass COVID testing sites in the Tri-State on Tuesday.

The drive-thru testing site locations are at the Mason Crossroads and Riverbend Music Center, according to a spokesperson for The Health Collaborative representing the major hospital systems in Greater Cincinnati.

The sites offer PCR tests only. Newport-based Ethnos Labs is conducting the tests.

National Guard members were at the Crossroads site testing on Monday.

The Riverbend site is scheduled to open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

You can schedule a testing appointment through Ethnos Labs’ website here.

One or two additional testing sites are expected to open in the Tri-State later this week.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, one in three COVID tests are coming back positive in the region.

Overcrowded hospitals are reportedly creating delays for Cincinnati firefighters.

MORE: ICU beds maxed out in Northern Kentucky amid omicron surge

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Officers identify tourists killed in Bond Hill double shooting
A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Sunday.
Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

Latest News

Overcrowded hospitals created delays with Cincinnati FD, union says
Overcrowded hospitals created delays with Cincinnati Fire Department, union says
Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related...
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Overcrowded hospitals created delays with Cincinnati FD, union says
Overcrowded hospitals created delays with Cincinnati FD, union says
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor
Motocross trainer with Tri-State ties arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee: Prosecutor