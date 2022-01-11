Ohio National Guard deploys to 3 mass testing sites to Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio National Guard will be at three mass COVID testing sites in the Tri-State beginning Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing site locations are at the University of Cincinnati, Mason Crossroads and Riverbend Music Center, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The sites offer PCR tests only.

Newport-based Ethos Labs is conducting the tests at Crossroads and Riverbend. You can schedule a testing appointment through Ethnos Labs’ website here.

Tests at the UC location may be scheduled via My UC Health, or by calling 513-41VIRUS (513-418-4787) weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” DeWine said. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

National Guard members are currently supporting 12 testing locations throughout the state to ease the burden at Ohio’s hardest-hit hospitals.

The total deployment of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems is now at 2,300 members, including 200 Guard members offering direct medical support.

Ohio is currently experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 driven inpatient hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and patients on ventilators of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported 6,727 inpatient hospitalizations.

