Pedestrian struck in West Chester over weekend dies

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Chester over the weekend has died, a township spokeswoman said Tuesday.

It happened on Cincinnati Day Road near Walmart around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to his injuries, she confirmed.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and called for help, according to Wilson.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officials with the Butler County Coroner’s Office are expected to release the man’s identity once his family is notified of his death, Wilson said.

