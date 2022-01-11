Contests
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death

‘My daughter was murdered, that’s all there is to it.’
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Eight years after a woman was found in a Clinton County lake, a push to reopen the investigation into her death is gaining steam.

Casey Pitzer, then 34, was reported missing in March 2013 after a night out with friends at a bar. She began walking toward her home in Sabina and was not seen again until her body was found in the lake near OH-73 and US-22.

No one was ever charged in her death, which was ruled an accidental drowning.

Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer does not believe she drowned and is frustrated with the investigation.

“My daughter was murdered, that’s all there is to it,” Greg said. “She was murdered.”

The day after Casey went missing was her son’s birthday.

“We know she wouldn’t have missed his birthday,” Greg said.

In 2013, the Wilmington News Journal reported Pitzer had gotten a ride with two men the night she went missing and that during the ride she got out and ran across four lanes of traffic on OH-73.

“I don’t have closure. None,” Greg said. “I feel that there’s two murderers out there, running on the streets.”

He has been begging local law enforcement for answers.

“There’s crooked stuff going on around here and it needs to stop,” he said.

Casey was a mother of two. Greg says it’s been hard on her kids.

“They had to grow up the last eight years on their own,” he said.

A friend recently made a petition asking Wilmington PD to reopen the case. It’s gotten more than 2,200 signatures.

“I love it, I think it’s great,” Greg said. “A lot of people feel the same way, that it was swept under the rug.”

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens, who was not chief at the time of Casey’s death, says he has reviewed the case with the prosecutor, and they still believe it was an accident.

However, Cravens says they are waiting to see if the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will review the case.

“The message is, I want them to come here and investigate the people who run this town,” Greg said.

Cravens says it will take a few days to hear back from BCI about the case and that he will send out a press release at that time.

