Shelter-in-place order lifted in NKY after chemical plant fire

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted about 2 a.m. Tuesday for northern Kentucky residents who live within a mile of a chemical plant that caught on fire Monday night, Kenton County dispatchers say.

Fire crews from Fort Wright and several other surrounding communities responded to an emergency call for service at Interplastic Corporation, according to a news release overnight from the city of Fort Wright.

The chemical plant is located at 3535 Latonia Avenue in Fort Wright.

“The nature of the call was described as an explosion involving a storage vessel housing a polyester resin. Crews arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire which caused minimal property damage. No injuries were reported,” the news release states.

As a precautionary measure a shelter in place order was issued to several neighborhoods surrounding the facility. Crews also established a 1000 ft perimeter for safety purposes while they investigated Monday night into early Tuesday, according to the release.

“The situation is active but contained and no immediate threat is believed to exist. As the chemical resin continues to cool down it is off-gassing and occasionally emitting a loud popping noise,” the release states.

“These are not considered explosions but rather a normal cooling process.”

Kenton Co. Dispatch tells us the shelter in place for Latonia residents lifted overnight.

From our POV, there are no blocked roads.

We’re live from this scene with the latest. @FOX19 https://t.co/NNVaXVISjH — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) January 11, 2022

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours overnight to investigate and monitor the situation.

“During this time we ask residents to continue to shelter in place. The shelter in place order is not expected to be expanded or lead to an evacuation order. It is purely a precautionary measure at this time.

“Anyone who feels like they need medical attention for illness should contact 911.

FOX19 obtained video from a nearby resident of a loud boom going off around 8:15 p.m.

A similar boom went off around 11 p.m. as we were at the scene.

Video from neighbors shows the moment they first heard a loud sound in the area of the chemical plant fire in Latonia. This was around 8:15 PM.. neighbors are still being told to stay inside. Several report hearing multiple booms that shook their windows. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VDlsqh6KCQ — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) January 11, 2022

