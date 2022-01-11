Two charged for illegally purchasing firearms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury has charged two individuals from Cincinnati with crimes related to making straw purchases of firearms.

A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm.

Jermaine Pulley, 29, and Nylisha Hill, 22, are charged with conspiring to commit a felony against the United States by making false statements during purchases of firearms, including by lying on federal firearms forms.

According to the indictment, Pulley was prohibited from possessing firearms under the terms of his probation.

The indictment alleges that Pulley provided Hill with cash to purchase firearms on his behalf and that they then made false representations to federal firearms licensees, to the effect that Hill, not Pulley, was the true purchaser of the firearms.

It is alleged they visited two area federal firearms licensees on Oct. 12, 2021, in an attempt to purchase multiple firearms.

According to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker, Pulley allegedly attempted to pay for a firearm at Shoot Point Blank – Cincy West, saying that he was paying for the firearm, but that it was for Hill’s use.

That same day, the defendants purchased two firearms at Shoot Point Blank – Blue Ash. Shortly after purchasing the firearms, it is alleged they attempted to buy two more, Parker said.

Making a false statement on federal firearms forms is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Conspiring to commit a felony crime against the United States carries a potential penalty of five years in prison.

