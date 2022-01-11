UC Health opens COVID-19 testing center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC Health opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at its Clifton campus on Tuesday morning.

The UC Health COVID-19 Community Testing Center is now accepting appointments to test those ages 2 and older. Appointments are required.

It’s located at the former UC Health MRI Center, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Tests may be scheduled via My UC Health, or by calling 513-41VIRUS (513-418-4787) weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The facility is operated and staffed by UC Health clinicians ad employees, with support from 10 members of the Ohio National Guard.

Registration will occur at the MRI building, and drivers will be directed to a nearby parking garage to receive a nasal swab.

The PCR tests will be processed by the UC Health Precision Medicine Laboratory located at UC Medical Center, and results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Results will be provided via My UC Health (MyChart).

Individuals with a positive test result will receive a phone call if they have not accessed the test result via My UC Health.

There is no out-of-pocket cost, but patients are asked to bring a valid insurance card. You do not need to be an Ohio resident to schedule a test.

Hours of operation will be limited: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, testing center hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

UC Health employees and patients who already have an order from a UC Health provider to receive a COVID-19 test at one of UC Health’s in-office testing clinics should not utilize the drive-thru testing center, which will be open on a temporary basis only.

UC Health has supported Greater Cincinnati’s response to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including by operating a drive-thru vaccination center that distributed more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

UC Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses, to members of the public in a clinical setting.

