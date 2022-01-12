I-275 shut down in NKY due to crash
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Northern Kentucky Tuesday night due to a crash.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-275 between Ky-17/Madison Pike and Ky-1303/Turkey Foot Road.
Kenton County Dispatch says a two car crash led to the closure.
Two people were entrapped, dispatch says. Both have been extricated.
All four westbound lanes remained at a standstill as of 11:15 p.m.
No word how much longer the interstate will be shut down.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
