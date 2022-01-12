I-275 shut down in NKY due to crash

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Northern Kentucky Tuesday night due to a crash.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-275 between Ky-17/Madison Pike and Ky-1303/Turkey Foot Road.

Kenton County Dispatch says a two car crash led to the closure.

Two people were entrapped, dispatch says. Both have been extricated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-275 West at MM 79, in Kenton County. All lanes are blocked. Motorists should seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3caWg2Jxil — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) January 12, 2022

All four westbound lanes remained at a standstill as of 11:15 p.m.

No word how much longer the interstate will be shut down.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

