I-275 shut down in NKY due to crash

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
(KKTV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down in Northern Kentucky Tuesday night due to a crash.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-275 between Ky-17/Madison Pike and Ky-1303/Turkey Foot Road.

Kenton County Dispatch says a two car crash led to the closure.

Two people were entrapped, dispatch says. Both have been extricated.

All four westbound lanes remained at a standstill as of 11:15 p.m.

No word how much longer the interstate will be shut down.

Crash shuts down I-275 in NKY
Crash shuts down I-275 in NKY(ODOT)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

