Christ Hospital CEO to join Hamilton County leaders at COVID-19 briefing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County leaders will hold a COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Commissioner Denise Driehaus will be joined by Deborah Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, who will answer questions.

Hamilton County is now officially in a state of emergency due to rising cases due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.

County Commissioners approved the 60-day emergency declaration Tuesday due to the county’s high volume of community transmission and a 25.25% positivity rate.

Hamilton County had a 7-day average of 1,659 new cases per 100K people on Sunday, and that’s a new high since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The emergency designation will increase the county administrator’s ability to buy bulk quantities of rapid tests, they say.

The declaration also activates the Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts and brings back daily COVID-19 briefings.

