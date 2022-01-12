Cincinnati Zoo announced death of ‘Chester’ the Andean bear

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced that Chester the Andean bear has passed away.

The zoo said many people remember the bear for his “trademark pose” of lounging with his leg stretched straight up.

According to the zoo, he was a geriatric bear and had age-related issues, such as arthritis, that the care team could manage with medication until recently.

In the past few months, his physical condition deteriorated to the point that the animal care team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the beloved bear.

One of his long-time keepers described Chester as “an exceptional bear to care for. He was inquisitive, clever, and had a whole lot of personality. He really enjoyed interacting with his keepers, and was always curious about what was going on.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.