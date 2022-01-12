City offering camps for children at 10 rec centers while CPS is remote

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are offering supervised camps for children at 10 rec centers while Cincinnati Public Schools is remote.

The programs will provide supervised, in-person childcare for students engaged in a remote learning environment.

The CRC says they will consist of small groups of students, of no more than 15 per room.

The School Day Enrichment program will operate in accordance with Cincinnati Public School district’s plans, but they note it’s not a tutoring program.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment during the independent school hours in addition to our typical CRC programming. CRC has upgraded its WiFi connectivity at most recreation facilities to assist in virtual learning,” they said.

There are still spaces available on a first come, first served basis.

You must register online.

