Clermont County deputy passes away from COVID-19, other complications

Deputy Jim Kirker, who recently became a grandfather, passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 and...
Deputy Jim Kirker, who recently became a grandfather, passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 and other complications, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who passed away from COVID-19 and related complications.

Deputy Jim Kirker, 54, died on Wednesday at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Kirker joined the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a corrections officer before being promoted to road patrol in 2000, the post reads.

For the past 15 years, Deputy Kirker was assigned to the Washington Township contract car, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputy Kirker was a father to two sons and a daughter, the Facebook post says.

He also recently became a grandfather.

