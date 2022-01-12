Contests
Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.(Quicksie 98.3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews from the City of Elizabethtown and Elizabethtown Police Department had to clean up a unusual mass of birds found dead on Tuesday.

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds found on the intersection of Ring Road and Patriot Parkway.

Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said officials cannot offer an explanation as to how or why they all died.

The birds have been cleared from the roadway.

