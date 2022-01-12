Contests
Family outraged after suspect in loved one’s slaying makes bond

‘Please don’t make it that easy.’
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man murdered in West Price Hill is beside themselves after learning the suspect in the case made bond.

Now a second person is facing charges.

Police believe Tyler Lee, 18, was shot and killed outside of a home on Cappel Drive in December.

Jack Grubbs, also 18, faces a list of charges in the case, including murder and felonious assault.

Court documents show a second person, Malachi Joy, is also being charged in connection to Lee’s death. Joy is accused of tampering with evidence, specifically Lee’s cell phone and a 9 MM handgun.

“That’s who Tyler was talking to the whole day. He didn’t even talk to Jack, so that in itself says it was premeditated, planned, a set up,” Ricky, Lee’s uncle, said.

Although Joy is not currently listed as an inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center, Grubbs has been locked up there since Dec. 28.

However, jail records indicate that Grubbs made bond on Monday, which was set at 10 percent of $100,000. That means Grubbs is set to be released soon.

“The bond amount was extremely low for the type of charges, and just honestly don’t think it’s safe for either of our families for him to be out,” Donnie, Lee’s cousin, said.

According to court documents, Grubbs will have to have an electronic monitoring device and will be on “24/7 lockdown” as a condition of his bond.

Those restrictions are not enough for Lee’s family.

“He can cut it [ankle monitor] off,” Ricky said. “I mean, after he did it, he fled and cut his hair and went to a different state. I mean, he’s a flight risk.”

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said they are filing a motion to have Grubbs’ bond reviewed by the judge assigned to the case, adding “we believe the bond is inappropriately low given the serious nature of the offense and the danger posed to the community.”

For Lee’s family, they are already deep in grief and feel they cannot begin to heal unless something is done.

“Don’t let this boy out on bond,” Ricky said. “Please don’t make it that easy, and Tyler, we all miss you and love you so much.”

Grubbs’ listed defense attorney was not available for comment. His next court date is Jan. 24.

As for Joy, he does not have a court appearance scheduled, per records.

