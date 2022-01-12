Fatal crash in Clinton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shawn Hardin of Wilmington was pronounced dead at the scene on Center Road in Chester Township just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol said in a news release.

His eastbound Chevy Sonic traveled off the left side of the road and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn, a preliminary investigation determined, patrol officials say.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

