Free Cincinnati chili deal to continue through Bengals’ postseason run*

*Hypothetically speaking
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways will continue into the postseason.
Gold Star's Who Dey Ways will continue into the postseason.(Gold Star Chili/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Warning: This story is only safe to read while continuously and feverishly knocking on the nearest wooden object. Those who fail to do so will be on their way to a full disadulation.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All year, Bengals fans have been able to celebrate the team’s wins with free Cincinnati chili from Gold Star.

In theory, the offer continues this weekend—and for the duration of the Bengals’ “playoff run,” a Gold Star spokesperson writes undaunted in a press release.

The Bengals take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium, their first home playoff game since 2015.

If the Bengals beat the Raiders—”WHEN the Bengals bet the Raiders,” the spokesperson declares, like Icarus rising through the clouds—it’ll be the team’s first playoff victory since 1991.

Should that happen, Bengals fans can go to their nearest Gold Star on Sunday for “Who Dey Ways,” or a buy-one, get-one free 3-, 4- or 5-way of any size.

“Gold Star will continue to offer this deal the day after Bengals playoff wins through the remainder of their season,” proclaims the spokesperson, a diminishing dot in the stratosphere.

To get your Who Dey Way—hypothetically, of course—simply mention the special when placing an order.

The promotion ­could be available for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru orders.

Gold Star is also giving away four seats to the Saturday playoff game, with the winner also receiving a $100 Gold Star gift card. Enter here.

“The Bengals are back in the playoffs and we, like all local football fans who bleed orange and black, could not be more excited,” said Gold Star CEO and President Roger David. “We can’t wait to celebrate the team’s return to glory with some great football, a win and plenty of Who Dey Ways this weekend!”

