Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police search for endangered missing toddler

Elijah Michael
Elijah Michael(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police announced Wednesday they are searching for an endangered missing toddler

One-year-old Elijah Michael was picked up at a Hamilton Avenue apartment in College Hill about 2 p.m. Tuesday by his mother, Ivana Dasilva, who does not have legal custody of him, according to police.

Her destination with Elijah is unknown and “she is in poor mental health,” police wrote in a news release early Wednesday.

Eljiah is described as 2′08′' and 35 pounds with blond hair and unknown eye color.

His clothing description is unknown.

Dasilva may be operating a white Toyota Rav4 or a Silver Ford Bronco and frequents the College Hill neighborhood and Goshen, according to police.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning

Latest News

A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according...
Driver killed in overnight crash
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275
Family of murder victim upset after suspect in case makes bond
Family outraged after suspect in loved one’s slaying makes bond
Rewards grow for info in case of missing Butler Co. woman
Reward offered in case of missing 23-year-old Hamilton woman