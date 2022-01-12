Mixon: No doubt Bengals can make Super Bowl run, must handle Raiders first

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon knows what his team is capable of, but also knows they can’t look past the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Pro Bowler said Wednesday there is no doubt in his mind the Bengals have a Super Bowl run in them.

In order to get to SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI, Mixon knows the Bengals need to take care of business this Saturday.

“We have to take care of the Raiders first,” Mixon noted Wednesday when talking with the media.

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game at Paul Brown Stadium will be the second matchup between the Bengals and Raiders this season.

The Bengals visited Allegiant Stadium in Week 11 as they won 32-13.

Mixon finished that day with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The ground attack seems to be what Mixon and the Bengals will look to establish come Saturday.

“We’re going to run right at you and dare you to stop it,” Mixon said Wednesday.

The Raiders defense has allowed more than 100 rushing yards 11 times this season.

In those 11 games, the Raiders record is 5-6. Their record in games when they hold teams under 100 rushing yards, 5-1.

>> Fans encouraged to wear masks Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium <<

Saturday’s Bengals-Raiders game starts at 4:30 p.m.

The last time the Bengals won the playoffs was 1991.

We want to see what *you* looked like back then.

Upload your pictures at https://t.co/GHEqBMTHyc and you may be featured on the FOX19 NOW morning news on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PNyb91tF7S — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 12, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.