Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature invalid and ordered them redrawn within 10 days.

Wednesday’s two-paragraph entry by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is a victory for Democrats and voting-rights groups who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

O’Connor’s order gives power over the new maps to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The panel created by voters in 2015 was unable to strike bipartisan compromise earlier and had disbanded.

O’Connor ordered the panel to try again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death

Latest News

Cincinnati police posted a video of the assault on Twitter.
Suspect seen on video assaulting West Price Hill deli clerk: GRAPHIC
Cincinnati police posted a video of the assault on Twitter.
Brauns Deli assault video
The Ohio Department of Health is pausing shipments of COVID-19 tests to health departments and...
Ohio prioritizing COVID-19 tests for schools, delaying deliveries to libraries, health departments
Victim dies after Camp Washington shooting
Victim dies after Camp Washington shooting