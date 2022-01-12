Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature invalid and ordered them redrawn within 10 days.

Wednesday’s two-paragraph entry by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is a victory for Democrats and voting-rights groups who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

O’Connor’s order gives power over the new maps to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The panel created by voters in 2015 was unable to strike bipartisan compromise earlier and had disbanded.

O’Connor ordered the panel to try again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.