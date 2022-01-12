Ohio prioritizing COVID-19 tests for schools, delaying deliveries to libraries, health departments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health says to help ensure in-person learning can continue in schools, shipments of COVID-19 tests to health departments and libraries will be put on pause until the nationwide shortage of testing supplies improves.

Health officials say the state ordered 1.2 million testing kits for January and so far has received only 400,000.

The remaining 800,000 tests have been delayed by the manufacturer as demand has increased during the omicron variant surge.

As tests become available, they will first be distributed to K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to keep students and teachers in the classroom, a news release from the ODH states.

Shipments to other community partners, including libraries and local health departments, will be paused until more testing supplies become available.

State health officials point out that tests can be purchased at many locations such as pharmacies and grocery stores but availability is extremely limited.

Testing is also available at many urgent care locations, community health centers, retail locations, and pop-up sites throughout the state.

It’s important to call in advance to ensure appointments/tests are available.

The state has distributed about 5.6 million free COVID-19 kits with a seven-day average of more than 94,000 tests per day.

