Man dies after Camp Washington gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting at a Shell gas station in Camp Washington.

Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street Wednesday afternoon when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.

The argument continued over to the nearby Shell station, police said.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other, Capt. Gregoire explained.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, according to police.

The suspect is in custody, the captain added.

Capt. Gregoire later said the officers “may not have seen” the two individuals when asked why police did not stop the argument. He said they are still investigating.

Police have not released further information.

