Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man dies after Camp Washington gas station shooting

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
First responders on scene at Hopple Street.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting at a Shell gas station in Camp Washington.

Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street Wednesday afternoon when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.

The argument continued over to the nearby Shell station, police said.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other, Capt. Gregoire explained.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, according to police.

The suspect is in custody, the captain added.

Capt. Gregoire later said the officers “may not have seen” the two individuals when asked why police did not stop the argument. He said they are still investigating.

Police have not released further information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours

Latest News

Chester the Andean bear was humanely euthanized.
Cincinnati Zoo announced death of ‘Chester’ the Andean bear
The programs are being offered while remote learning is in place.
City offering camps for children at 10 rec centers while CPS is remote
Deputy Jim Kirker, who recently became a grandfather, passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 and...
Clermont County deputy passes away from COVID-19, other complications
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements