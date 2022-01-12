Reward offered in case of missing 23-year-old Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a 23-year-old woman missing from her Hamilton home since December is intensifying.

Now rewards are being offered by her family and law enforcement.

Kara Hyde was last leaving her home on Grand Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Her family has been searching for her ever since.

Kara has been completely silent on social media since she went missing, according to her mother, Lisa Hyde.

Hamilton police detectives and Texas Equusearch looked for Kara last weekend in Crawford Woods. It’s the same place family and friends searched weeks ago based on a tip.

Both searches turned up nothing. Lisa says there aren’t any more searches planned because there aren’t any more leads.

“I want her found. I need her,” Lisa said. “I need to find her.”

Lisa believes the 23-year-old may be being held against her will; hence the urgency to find her.

Another option is tied to Kara’s history of substance abuse.

“I feel that Kara may have possibly OD’d, and if she was with someone, they may be afraid to say anything,” Lisa said.

Police are offering $500 to anyone who has information in Kara’s disappearance.

Kara’s family says they’re offering $1,000.

If you have any information about where Kara Hyde is, you’re urged to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.