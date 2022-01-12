Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs