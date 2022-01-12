Snow could impact your weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday’s temperatures ranged from 13 to 32. Overnight temperatures will be steady only falling to 29. Tomorrow is mild and dry with highs in the mid 40s.

We will see the chance for light rain and snow Thursday in the evening hours. This is brief and will not accumulate. Friday will be dry with highs in the mid 30s.

The chance for snow Saturday is looking slim at this point. It looks like southwest of Cincinnati will have the best chance to see snow. It also appears to be light. The models have been inconsistent with this system so we will have to keep an eye on it as we get closer to Saturday. We do know it will be cold with a high near 30.

Sunday morning looks dry until snow arrives in the afternoon and evening. It is too soon for a snowfall total prediction but some models have an accumulating snow possible. We will see drier weather Monday morning.

