Suspect seen on video assaulting West Price Hill deli clerk: GRAPHIC

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
*WARNING: Video contains graphic language and violence*

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who was seen on video assaulting a deli clerk.

The assault police are investigating happened on Jan. 5 at Brauns Deli in the 4000 block of W. Liberty Street, according to CPD.

The unknown suspect punched and kicked the deli clerk, police tweeted.

Police hope the video and the audio from it can help identify the suspect.

Call 513-352-3040 if you have information regarding the suspect.

WARNING: The video in the below tweet from police has not been edited to bleep out graphic language.

Cincinnati police posted a video of the assault on Twitter.
Brauns Deli assault video
