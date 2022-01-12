Suspect seen on video assaulting West Price Hill deli clerk: GRAPHIC

*WARNING: Video contains graphic language and violence*

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who was seen on video assaulting a deli clerk.

The assault police are investigating happened on Jan. 5 at Brauns Deli in the 4000 block of W. Liberty Street, according to CPD.

The unknown suspect punched and kicked the deli clerk, police tweeted.

Police hope the video and the audio from it can help identify the suspect.

Call 513-352-3040 if you have information regarding the suspect.

WARNING: The video in the below tweet from police has not been edited to bleep out graphic language.

(2/2) Please contact Officer Bittinger of District 3 if you have information about this assault/criminal damaging at Brauns Deli. pic.twitter.com/SEs0qiiJwB — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 12, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.